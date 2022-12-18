Why the Biggest Social Security Increase In 41 Years Might Not Be as Much As You Expect

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirees will have an added reason to be happy once the new year begins. Their Social Security benefits will be higher starting in January. In October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7%. It's the biggest Social Security increase in 41 years. However, for some retirees, the actual amount you receive might not be quite as much as you expect.