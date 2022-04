Why the Burger King Owner Is a Better Buy Than McDonald's

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) have outperformed those of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) -- parent of Burger King , Tim Horton's, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs -- in recent years. Just looking at the past year, McDonald's stock has been up 9.8% while Restaurant Brands has been down 14.6% -- and the chart below shows the five-year comparison.QSR data by YCharts.Continue reading