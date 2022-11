Why The Container Store Stock Was So Leaky Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A double-digit fall in stock price was in the box for The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) on Wednesday. The specialty retailer's shares fell by almost 12% in value across the day after it unveiled its latest set of quarterly results. After market hours on Tuesday, The Container Store published its second-quarter results, and they weren't all that pleasing. For the period, net sales slipped by over 1% year over year to just under $273 million. That was on the back of a 0.8% drop in comparable-store sales. On the bottom line, The Container Store's non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at $13.8 million, or $0.27 per share. That also represented a decline from the same period a year ago, when the company posted a $27.2 million adjusted profit. Continue reading