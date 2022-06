Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Has Avoided the Bear So Far

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks continued their descent on Monday, building on dramatic losses from Friday after the latest inflation report showed greater price increases than anticipated. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were roughly in line with Friday's performance, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had even greater percentage losses.IndexDaily Percentage Change (Decline)Continue reading