Why the Drop in Accenture's Shares Is a Gift for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past three months have been brutal for stock investors, and the immediate future feels as uncertain as ever. So, how do we navigate these scary times? Every major stock market drawdown has a tendency of throwing the baby out with the bathwater -- along with the broader market, there are a few high-quality companies that get the short end of the stick. One such company that the investors may be currently missing out on is Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Here are three reasons why Accenture is likely to continue its market-beating performance going forward. Since coming public in July 2001, Accenture has emerged into a leading global professional services company. Accenture helps businesses develop strategies to grow revenue and operate more efficiently, and adopt modern innovations and technologies to gain an edge in today's increasingly digital and competitive world. Among other success stories:Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading