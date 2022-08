Why the End of Amazon Care Isn't a Win for Teladoc Health

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare is hard. At least that's the sentiment from large tech companies that want to expand their operations into the $4.1 trillion U.S. healthcare market.To see just how difficult it is to make a difference in this country's convoluted market for providing healthcare services, just look at the efforts of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). In 2018, the tech giant joined forces with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase on a major project that they hoped would lower healthcare expenses for their own employees -- but they shut down that project in early 2021.In 2019, Amazon made waves again when it launched its own telehealth offering -- Amazon Care. This began as a service for Amazon employees and was rolled out nationwide this February.Continue reading