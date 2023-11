Why the End of "Revenge Travel" Might Not Hurt Carnival Corp's Business in 2024

The "revenge travel" trend, which involves going on vacations that were postponed as a result of the pandemic, appears to be coming to an end, according to travel data. That means there could be a slow down in discretionary travel next year. And that's one reason why investors may be feeling less bullish about Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) these days. The travel stock has been struggling of late -- it's down 24% in the past three months.But here's why I wouldn't worry about the cruise line operator, even if there is a slow down in leisure travel.The target market for cruise ships isn't the same as it would be for an airline. People who go on cruises are generally older, and that can mean more disposable income. According to industry statistics, the average age of a cruise tourist is 46.5 years. And one-third of demand comes from people who are 60 and older.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel