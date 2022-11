Why the FTX Token Is Up Big Thursday Afternoon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the fact that FTX continues to be in serious financial trouble, the FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) us up 16.5% in the past 24 hours as of 3:50 p.m. ET. The token's low price in the last 24 hours is $2.06, which came after Binance said it wouldn't complete an acquisition of FTX. It was only Tuesday that FTX ran into clear liquidity problems and turned to Binance for a potential buyout. Binance signed a letter of intent, but still needed to look at FTX's books before closing a deal. Ultimately, Binance didn't like what it saw and by early Thursday the deal was off, sending FTX Token into free fall. Continue reading