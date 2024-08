Why the Good 'Ol Days May Not Return for CrowdStrike Stock

The dust is finally starting to settle from CrowdStrike 's (NASDAQ: CRWD) massive global IT outage. Now it's time to assess the damage to CrowdStrike 's stock, reputation, and prospects.In short, the company is in a nasty pickle. Its stock fell more than 40% following the outage, and the company is already the target of at least one lawsuit.These are just some of the reasons CrowdStrike may struggle to regain its former status as a growth stock darling. Here's what that may mean for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool