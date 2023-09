Why the Hollywood Writers Strike May Give Alphabet's Business a Boost

The writers strike in Hollywood is a big problem for entertainment companies and streaming services. It means that that there could soon be a lack of new content available. And that can make it difficult for companies such as Netflix and Disney, which have been raising prices, to both acquire and retain customers.But one company that could do well as a result of these developments is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its video-sharing platform YouTube has a big advantage over Netflix, Disney, and many other content producers.What makes YouTube a popular site to visit is that there is no shortage of content. And there is a growing number of content creators. Plus, unlike an app such as TikTok, which focuses on short-form content, YouTube's longer videos can be more viable options for people who want to watch something longer than a few seconds or minutes. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel