Why the Hottest Solar Energy Stock May Cool Down

The one solar energy company that's been insulated from the downturn in the market has been First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), and it's done so by being focused on unique technology and the utility-scale market. But the dynamics that have insulated First Solar are starting to shift, which Travis Hoium covers in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 4, 2024. The video was published on May 6, 2024.