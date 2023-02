Why the Invesco QQQ ETF Gained 10.6% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) got off to a good start in 2023, as the exchange-traded fund (ETF) finished the month of January up 10.6%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is a nice bounce-back month for the ETF, which was down 32.6% in 2022. The Invesco QQQ is one of the most popular ETFs in the world, with $156 billion in assets under management. It is a fund that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100, which includes the approximately 100 largest stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, not including financial stocks. The ETF is heavily technology weighted, and it is often considered the primary bellwether for the direction of technology stocks. About 49% of the portfolio is invested in the information technology sector, while roughly 17% is in communication services. Consumer discretionary is the third-largest sector at 16%, followed by healthcare (7%), consumer staples (6%), industrials (4%), utilities (1%), and energy (0.5%).