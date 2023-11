Why the Light Grew Dim for SunPower Stock Today

As the trading week kicked off on Monday, the market wasn't feeling the power of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock. Shares of the solar company fell by more than 6%, due in no small part to a continuing series of analyst price target cuts. Investors would have been better off putting their money in blue chips that day, as the S&P 500 index ended in positive territory with a 0.2% gain.November has been unkind to SunPower stockholders. The month started with the solar company posting a double miss on its third-quarter earnings. Following that, analysts reacted in the way they often do when a stock doesn't hit its numbers -- they lowered their price targets. On Monday, yet another prognosticator joined the ranks of the cutters.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel