|
19.07.2022 14:59:55
Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource
Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business.However, the timing and terms of the deal are raising eyebrows. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term. But given that Unity stock has already fallen 84% off its highs this year, investors are not looking favorably on the company's decision to dilute shareholders by issuing more shares to finance the deal. Moreover, in the same announcement, management lowered its full-year revenue guidance. It now expects full-year 2022 revenue to come in between $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion, compared to previous expectations for $1.35 billion to $1.425 billion. The company cited economic headwinds and competitive dynamics with respect to its app monetization business, which added fuel to the fire.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ironSource Ltd Registered Shs
|3,54
|0,00%
|On
|19,05
|7,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.