Nasdaq Aktie

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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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12.05.2026 19:13:33

Why the Nasdaq-100 Fell Nearly 2% on Tuesday

The market took a downturn on Tuesday, May 12. Not an overwhelming one, mind you, but a notable departure from recent trends. And one index took a much harder hit than the others.All the leading market indexes dipped right away. As of this writing at 12:25 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down by 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had dropped 0.9% lower. On a day like that, it's no surprise that the volatile Nasdaq-100 index led the way with a 1.9% plunge.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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