|
01.12.2022 14:30:00
Why the Nasdaq Will Beat the Dow in 2023
Of the three major U.S. stock indexes, the Nasdaq (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has had by far the worst performance thus far in 2022. All of them have rebounded notably from their 52-week lows, but the tech-heavy index is still down 27% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is down by just 5% and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is off 14%.Data by YCharts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!