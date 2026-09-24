New York Times Aktie
ISIN: US6501114044
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24.09.2026 21:23:26
Why The New York Times Company Plunged This Week
Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) plunged this week, falling as much as 11.9%, before recovering on Thursday to a 9.8% decline as of 2:09 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
On Wednesday, major shareholders, including the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA) and the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging bias in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and associated damage to the paper's reputation.
Whether the suit will be successful and what financial impact it will have on the company's financials remain unknown; however, it appears that at least some shareholders perceived sufficient risk to sell shares upon the suit's announcement.
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