Why the Prices of Theta Token and TFuel Are Rising Today

The prices of two cryptocurrencies on the Theta network rose today as investors await the full opening of the network's non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and governance token for that marketplace.The price of the Theta (CRYPTO: THETA) token, which governs the network by validating transactions, traded up nearly 6% over the last 24 hours as of 3:41 p.m. ET today. The price of TFuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL), which helps run on-chain activities such as payments capabilities, traded up nearly 12%.Overall, a lot of the crypto market seemed to struggle today, but it seems that investors are excited about the launch of Theta's NFT marketplace and governing TDrop token, with the distribution of the token slated for Feb. 1.