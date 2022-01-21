|
21.01.2022 14:22:00
Why the Q4 Report for Skillz Will Be Very Important
Mobile-gaming company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) has established at least one solid track record with investors since it went public: It routinely surpasses its revenue guidance and raises its top-line expectations. However, revenue growth isn't the only thing investors are looking for. When it comes to profitability, Skillz is far behind where its management thought it would be by this point, which is partly why the stock is down almost 90% from the all-time high it touched last year.In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, the crew from "The Gaming Show" ranked 10 video game stocks from their favorite to least favorite to hold for the next five years. Skillz landed in eighth place in the episode, and contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro explain why. Specifically, Jon talks about Skillz's previous guidance to shareholders and wonders if guidance will change when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results next month.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skillz Incmehr Nachrichten
|
21.01.22
|Why the Q4 Report for Skillz Will Be Very Important (MotleyFool)
|
05.01.22
|Will Skillz Recover in 2022? (MotleyFool)
|
30.12.21
|Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Skillz Stocks Were All Up Big Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.12.21
|Why Skillz Stock Fell 6% Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.12.21
|Why Did Skillz Stock Get Hammered Today? (MotleyFool)
|
17.12.21
|Why Skillz Stock Sank by Almost 4% on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
10.12.21
|Why Skillz Rose More Than 10% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
08.12.21
|Why Skillz Fell 16.9% in November (MotleyFool)