|
11.03.2022 13:59:00
Why The RealReal Faces Real Challenges
Digital luxury consignment marketplace The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) has made a name for itself as a top destination for fashionistas, thanks to its huge inventory of pre-owned luxury at lower prices. Unfortunately for The RealReal, its own stock price has also gotten a steep markdown, and with growing losses alongside rising revenue, it's not very hard to see why. The company's problems have persisted for far longer than its latest quarter, and while The RealReal's guidance predicts it'll reach profitability 2024, it'll have to overcome significant operational and competitive challenges to get there.One of many websites competing for the attention of fashion- and budget-conscious consumers, the RealReal focuses on listings of pre-owned clothing and accessories from luxury brands like Cartier and Gucci. People looking to clean out their closets for cash can work with a diverse array of resale websites, some of which sell pretty much everything, while others focus on a specific type of fashion. While all these websites are different, they share the common theme of helping pre-owned fashion exchange hands on the resale market, often at lower prices than the original purchase, while taking a cut of each sale. However, The RealReal has expenses most of its competitors do not have, thanks to the authentication process it relies on to gain customers' trust that the items they buy are the real thing. No one wants to spend a few thousand on a Dior bag, only to find out it's counterfeit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
