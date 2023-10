Why The RealReal Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL), the online luxury goods resale platform, were pulling back today after CFO Robert Julian said he was stepping down from the company.As a result, the stock was down 8.3% as of 11:36 a.m. ET today.In a press release this morning, The RealReal said that Julian would step down from his role as CFO by Jan. 31, 2024, or if the company finds a new CFO before then. Julian has also agreed to provide limited consulting services from Feb. 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and the board of directors is working with an executive search firm to find a replacement. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel