Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." That's exactly what is happening with Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES). Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts have dubbed it the "Russian Ethereum." Whatever nickname you want to give to Waves, there's no question that it's sizzling hot. Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. But Waves has soared more than 140% during the same period. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?Let's first address why Waves is referred to as the "Russian Ethereum." The connection with Russia comes in part from Waves' founder, Alexander (Sasha) Ivanov. He was born in Ukraine but earned a degree from Russia's Moscow State University. Continue reading