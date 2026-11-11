11.11.2026 11:11:02

Why the S&P 500 Could Be Heading for a Repeat of 2018

If the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is able to stay above a 10% gain for the year, it'll be the fourth consecutive year that it has been able to produce above-average returns. It's a rare feat. But it's not common for a reason, as sooner or later, there's inevitably a pullback.

The last time the market crashed was in 2022, when the broad index fell by more than 19%, due to rising interest rates. Over the broad part of the past five years, however, it's been fairly resilient.

But I do see similarities between now and 2018, which could be cause for concern. That was during President Trump's first term in office, and midterm elections also took place that year. And, just like now, Republicans would end up losing control of Congress. While 2018 wasn't as bad as 2022, the S&P 500 did fall sharply in the last two months of the year.

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