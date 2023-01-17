Why The Sandbox Cryptocurrency Was All Wet on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The latest rally in cryptocurrencies spilled into Monday, but not all coins and tokens were enjoying the upswing. One left on the playground was gaming platform token The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), which was down by more than 3% on an afternoon while big brother Bitcoin was rising nearly 2%. This drop happened despite a fairly effective blast of publicity with The Sandbox's latest initiative. The token's owner Animoca Brands announced Monday that the metaverse and gaming platform has launched its Lunar New Year Event in advance of the namesake holiday. Lunar New Year is hugely popular in Asia, and it kicks in next Sunday, Jan. 22. The Sandbox will commemorate Lunar New Year by offering a set of new experiences devised by its developer's partners throughout Asia. These are to be accessible free of charge to users active in The Sanboxes metaverse and gaming online world.Continue reading