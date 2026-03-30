AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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30.03.2026 22:00:00

Why the Second Half of 2026 Could Be Huge for AMD Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock hasn't been doing well this year. Thus far, it has declined by 8% after what was a terrific performance in 2025, when it skyrocketed by 77%. Investor excitement has cooled, as AMD's growth rate remains high at more than 30%, but perhaps not enough to justify its valuation. Currently, its market cap is around $320 billion.The company has been showing signs of progress with its growth rate accelerating in recent years, but it may need to do more to continue to win over growth investors. The good news is that there could be some catalysts in the latter part of the year, which could spark a rally. Here's why the stock may be able to turn things around in the second half.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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