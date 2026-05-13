Mint Aktie
WKN DE: A1W34F / ISIN: CA60447G1090
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13.05.2026 19:00:00
Why the Second Wave of AI Will Mint More Millionaires Than the First -- and the Stocks to Own
The first wave of artificial intelligence (AI) undoubtedly created some millionaires, but it was pretty concentrated in a few stocks. Nvidia was far and away the biggest winner, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) became the de facto chips for AI model training. With a 90% market share, it dominated the hardware space.However, the market is shifting toward inference and agentic AI. Nvidia doesn't have nearly as wide a moat in these areas, so there likely will be more opportunities for more AI millionaires, as the second phase of AI looks like it will be much more broad based.Let's look at three AI stocks to own for the second phase of AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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