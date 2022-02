Why the Semiconductor Shortage Is Here to Stay -- for Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to recent research, the average demand for semiconductor chips has increased about 17% in 2021 compared to 2019. In this Fool Live segment from "Semiconductor Revolution," recorded on Feb. 3, Motley Fool contributors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Will Healy discuss what investors can expect from the semiconductor industry in the coming year. Continue reading