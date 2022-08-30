|
30.08.2022 00:30:00
Why the Shine Was off Apple Stock on Monday
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock and product aficionados might be getting excited about the company's upcoming "event" next week, but the shares nevertheless stumbled on Monday. A media report is giving some investors pause to think, with the result that Apple shares lost 1.4% of their value across the day.An article published in Politico on Friday afternoon stated that the Justice Department is currently in an early stage of preparing a potential antitrust complaint against Apple. Citing "a person with direct knowledge of the matter," the story said that several groups of Justice prosecutors are involved in the effort, suggesting a renewed push by the government to curb what it considers to be the unfair trade practices of big tech companies.According to the article's source, if the Department decides to go through with filing its complaint, it will do so by the end of this year. Yet that person, plus what Politico described as "one other familiar with the probe," have both said that Justice hasn't yet made a final decision on the matter.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|29.08.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 800,00
|-4,72%
|Apple Inc.
|162,78
|0,31%
|On
|20,76
|-0,67%
|Shine Corporate Ltd
|1,24
|2,49%
