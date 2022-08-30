Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 00:30:00

Why the Shine Was off Apple Stock on Monday

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock and product aficionados might be getting excited about the company's upcoming "event" next week, but the shares nevertheless stumbled on Monday. A media report is giving some investors pause to think, with the result that Apple shares lost 1.4% of their value across the day.An article published in Politico on Friday afternoon stated that the Justice Department is currently in an early stage of preparing a potential antitrust complaint against Apple. Citing "a person with direct knowledge of the matter," the story said that several groups of Justice prosecutors are involved in the effort, suggesting a renewed push by the government to curb what it considers to be the unfair trade practices of big tech companies.According to the article's source, if the Department decides to go through with filing its complaint, it will do so by the end of this year. Yet that person, plus what Politico described as "one other familiar with the probe," have both said that Justice hasn't yet made a final decision on the matter.Continue reading
