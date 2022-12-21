Why the Smartest Investors Are Still Buying Tesla Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The naysayers have been having a field day with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), citing all sorts of negative trends that could imperil the electric-vehicle (EV) maker. But the naysayers have been wrong before.That's not to say the company doesn't face challenges; it does. But some of the challenges are the same facing all automakers, while others are unique to the company.So, what's wrong? For starters, while Tesla reported record sales in November (more on that in a minute), it was far from the top-selling EV brand in China, the world's largest auto market. That honor fell to Chinese automaker BYD (OTC: BYDDY), backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It more than doubled Tesla's sales, according to China Merchants Bank International. Continue reading