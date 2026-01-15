:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.01.2026 03:06:00
Why the SMH ETF Could Be a Core AI Investment for 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles the technology sector has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, investors are treating it as a significant long-term theme, and not just a passing trend. In fact, according to The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report, 9 out of 10 existing AI investors plan to maintain or increase AI exposure in the next 12 months. Nearly 62% of the surveyed respondents believe companies investing heavily in AI will deliver strong long-term returns, despite increasing valuation concerns. The trends in enterprise AI spending further reinforce that optimism.Image source: Getty Images.Hyperscalers are investing heavily in GPUs, advanced logic and memory chips, as well as networking and other equipment for building and expanding AI data centers. According to Goldman Sachs, the consensus Wall Street estimate for global AI-related data center capital expenditures in 2026 is $527 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
