:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 03:06:00

Why the SMH ETF Could Be a Core AI Investment for 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles the technology sector has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, investors are treating it as a significant long-term theme, and not just a passing trend. In fact, according to The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report, 9 out of 10 existing AI investors plan to maintain or increase AI exposure in the next 12 months. Nearly 62% of the surveyed respondents believe companies investing heavily in AI will deliver strong long-term returns, despite increasing valuation concerns. The trends in enterprise AI spending further reinforce that optimism.Image source: Getty Images.Hyperscalers are investing heavily in GPUs, advanced logic and memory chips, as well as networking and other equipment for building and expanding AI data centers. According to Goldman Sachs, the consensus Wall Street estimate for global AI-related data center capital expenditures in 2026 is $527 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 828,00 -0,14% Ai Holdings Corp
Core AI Holdings Inc Registered shs 0,00 0,00% Core AI Holdings Inc Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie Aktienmarkt kommt am Freitag kaum vom Fleck, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen