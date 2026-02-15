:be Aktie
Why the SpaceX IPO Will Be Good, Bad, and Ugly for Other Space Stocks
In 2026, Elon Musk is proposing an initial public offering (IPO) for SpaceX. The IPO, when and if it happens, won't make it the biggest company in the world. At $1.5 trillion in presumed market capitalization, a newly public SpaceX will still lag multiple tech companies in value -- Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, to name just a few.By at least one measure, though, a 2026 SpaceX IPO is likely to be the biggest one in history. Musk reportedly hopes to raise as much as $50 billion, eclipsing Saudi Aramco's 2019 IPO, which raised "only" $29.4 billion. Everyone seems to have a theory about how the IPO will play out. I actually have three such theories. (One or more of them might even be correct.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
