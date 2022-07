Why the Stock Prices of Zoom, Okta, and Atlassian Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investment bank Bernstein charged back into the tech sector Wednesday morning, announcing a series of new ratings for stocks including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM). All three of these stocks headed higher in response, ending the session up by 4.9%, 7.7%, and 11.2%, respectively.But there's one stock that Bernstein analyst Peter Weed prefers above the others.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading