Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: INE822E01011

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03.07.2026 18:30:00

Why the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Fed This Week Is Good for the Stock Market

In a major decision this week, the Supreme Court ruled that the Federal Reserve has a historically unique kind of independence from the executive branch and, as a result, the president cannot fire a Fed governor without cause. And that's very welcome news for investors.Image source: Getty Images.The decision stems from President Donald Trump's attempts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations that she committed mortgage fraud in 2021 (Cook denies the allegations and the Justice Department investigation into her actions is ongoing).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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