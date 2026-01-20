TJX Companies Aktie
ISIN: AR0831219149
20.01.2026 12:45:00
Why The TJX Companies Surged 27.2% Last Year and Has Kept Gaining in 2026
TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock defied pressures facing the broader retail industry and posted market-beating gains in 2025. The company's share price rose 27.2% last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 16.4% and 20.4%, respectively. TJX posted a series of strong quarterly reports and was able to succeed despite pressures impacting the retail space. The company's business updates last year suggested that the off-price retail specialist is actually benefiting from some of the headwinds impacting other retailers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
