|
09.09.2023 00:27:46
Why The Toro Company Stock Plummeted by 21% This Week
According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, lawn maintenance company The Toro Company's (NYSE: TTC) stock tumbled by almost 21% in price this week. This was hardly a shock and a surprise, as on Thursday it released underwhelming quarterly results that were soon followed by several analyst price target cuts.The third quarter of Toro's fiscal 2023 saw the company's revenue slide by 7% on a year-over-year basis to slightly more than $1.08 billion. More worryingly, under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it flipped to a net loss on the bottom line of $15 million, against the healthy year-ago profit of over $125 million. That was its first quarterly shortfall in over 10 years. The non-GAAP (adjusted) result looked better, at least, with a profit of $99.4 million ($0.95 per share). Yet that was below the third quarter of fiscal 2022's adjusted net income figure of $125 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!