26.10.2022 20:36:17
Why The Trade Desk, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Other Digital Advertising Stocks Were Falling Today
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the world leader in online advertising, released its third-quarter financial report after the market closed Tuesday, and the results were disappointing. Furthermore, these results were seen as a harbinger of what's to come for the rest of the digital advertising industry.As a result, many adtech and digital advertising stocks fell in sympathy on Wednesday, as investors considered what was to come. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slumped as much as 8.1% and 5.5%, respectively, while Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) had fallen as much as 4.8% and 3.9% respectively. As of 1:59 p.m. ET, the quartet was down 3.9%, 5.1%, 3.9%, and 2.9%, respectively.This sell-off was broad based, taking down a wide variety of companies that rely on digital advertising for their livelihood. Earlier this year, Google's ad revenue seemed largely immune to the recessionary fears that gripped much of Wall Street. It's well documented that advertising is among the first items in corporate budgets to be slashed in times of economic uncertainty, and it seems that reality has finally caught up with the digital advertising kingpin.Continue reading
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.09.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
