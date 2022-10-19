Why The Trade Desk Is Not Just Another Ad Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is in a tailspin, and pessimism is dominating the headlines. The overall negative tone is also setting some broad narratives, and one such narrative is that the advertising sector is about to fall off a cliff as the economy slows down. Sure, ad budgets draw major scrutiny during tougher environments, but that doesn't spell doom and gloom for every single company in the industry.One company especially well positioned not only to withstand a difficult economy but also to extend its lead in the long run is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). So, while many are getting scared by the market's messaging, there are three key reasons smart investors should take a closer look at the company.The Trade Desk operates a programmatic advertising platform that empowers its customers -- typically the marketing departments of companies and ad agencies -- to get in front of the right audiences at the right times. The Trade Desk allows users to maximize returns on their advertising investments and has been a leader in the programmatic advertising space. The company generates revenue by charging its clients a percentage of their total spend on advertising via its platform.Continue reading