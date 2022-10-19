|
19.10.2022 17:00:00
Why The Trade Desk Is Not Just Another Ad Stock
The stock market is in a tailspin, and pessimism is dominating the headlines. The overall negative tone is also setting some broad narratives, and one such narrative is that the advertising sector is about to fall off a cliff as the economy slows down. Sure, ad budgets draw major scrutiny during tougher environments, but that doesn't spell doom and gloom for every single company in the industry.One company especially well positioned not only to withstand a difficult economy but also to extend its lead in the long run is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). So, while many are getting scared by the market's messaging, there are three key reasons smart investors should take a closer look at the company.The Trade Desk operates a programmatic advertising platform that empowers its customers -- typically the marketing departments of companies and ad agencies -- to get in front of the right audiences at the right times. The Trade Desk allows users to maximize returns on their advertising investments and has been a leader in the programmatic advertising space. The company generates revenue by charging its clients a percentage of their total spend on advertising via its platform.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&D Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&D Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A&D Co Ltd
|891,00
|-1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGestiegene Anleiherenditen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. Die US-Börsen verloren im Donnerstagshandel. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag Minuszeichen auf.