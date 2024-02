Why The Trade Desk's Stock Soared on Friday

Ad-campaign automation specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) sent its share prices soaring on Friday with a fantastic earnings report. The stock jumped as much as 24.2% in the morning before settling down at a still-impressive 19% gain by 12:15 p.m. ET today. The intraday peak reached a fresh two-year high.Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 23% higher year over year to land at $606 million. Adjusted earnings rose by 9% to $0.41 per diluted share.Your average Wall Street analyst was looking for earnings near $0.43 per share on top-line sales of roughly $582 million. The Trade Desk fell short of the profit target while exceeding revenue expectations by a similar margin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel