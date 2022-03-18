Why These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are the Best Value in the Market Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Ukrainian-Russian conflict has revealed several things about the world today, including how important cybersecurity is. Cyberattacks are a clear way for Russia to harm Western countries in response to sanctions. And Russia itself saw its government websites taken down through distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks reportedly conducted by individuals across the world in retaliation for its actions. Most companies know cybersecurity is important, but this conflict might serve as the wake-up call that additional IT spending on cybersecurity is needed. Experts recommend companies spend 10% to 15% of their total IT budget on cybersecurity, but most banks and other financial service companies typically spend from 6% to 13%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading