|
12.07.2023 20:25:47
Why These 2 Fan-Favorite Nasdaq Stocks Are Dropping Right Now
Investors have waited for signs that inflation was cooling off, and the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics made the best case available for slowing price increases in the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) responded by jumping 1% early Wednesday afternoon, building on positive momentum that has stemmed from excitement about emergent technology.Yet even some of the favorite stocks among ordinary investors suffered on Wednesday. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) have been popular among investors seeking to participate in the most promising trends in the stock market, but both stocks took a tumble on lackluster news. Read on to learn more about what's happening with these two companies and what the future could bring.Shares of Lucid Group fell 12% in early afternoon trading on Wednesday. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer released its production and delivery numbers for the second quarter of 2023, and they fell short of what most investors had hoped to see.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|44,74
|-0,27%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErleichterung über abnehmende US-Inflation hallt nach: Wall Street im Plus -- ATX schließt etwas stärker -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag erneut in der Gewinnzone. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.