Why These 2 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Industrial software maker PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and work process technology provider Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) are highly attractive long-term growth stocks. But you might not know it from just looking at traditional metrics like revenue and earnings. As is often the case with companies whose sales are changing in nature, it's not always easy to see the underlying growth.Sometimes, it is necessary to look at other metrics. And after kicking the tires and looking under the hood, it's clear that both of the companies are growing at an impressive pace. Here's why these two stocks are excellent buys now . Although they are very different companies, the underlying case for buying each stock is similar. I'll flesh out the details below, but the key points in common are as follows:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel