|
16.05.2023 18:36:00
Why These 2 Large-Cap Stocks Dropped 10%-Plus on Tuesday
The stock market was mixed at midday on Tuesday, as investors tried to reach a comfort level with the state of the global economy and the combination of near-term and longer-term factors affecting businesses and their strategic vision. Although the Nasdaq Composite managed to post modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both lower.Dragging on market sentiment were a couple of well-known large-cap stocks that posted double-digit percentage declines in their share prices. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) raised some concerns about the strength of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region, while shareholders in Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) had to deal with a threat that could bring hopes for a lucrative acquisition to a grinding halt.Shares of Sea Limited dropped 15% on Tuesday morning following the release of the Southeast Asian e-commerce and video game specialist's latest financial results. Investors weren't pleased to see signs that Sea's turnaround efforts haven't gained as much momentum as they had hoped.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!