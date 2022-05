Why These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Soared Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has gone through a rocky time lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken an especially hard hit. But on Thursday, the Nasdaq managed to hold its own, and as of 2 p.m. ET, the index was down only 0.4%. That was quite a bit better than other major market benchmarks.Indeed, a couple of Nasdaq stocks were extremely strong performers. Singapore's Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) jumped after reporting favorable earnings results, while drug company Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) got good news about a candidate treatment. Read on for the details.Shares of Grab Holdings were up more than 25% Thursday afternoon. The Southeast Asian e-commerce platform provider reported strong financial results for the first quarter and pointed to a healthy economic outlook, and that helped the stock bounce back from tough times lately.Continue reading