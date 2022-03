Why These 2 Stocks Were Great Berkshire Hathaway Picks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's good reason why Warren Buffett is a stock market legend. His investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), boasts a $713 billion portfolio and more than 60 different businesses under its umbrella. In this episode of "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 28, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, John Bromels, and Travis Hoium discuss two of their favorite, little-discussed Berkshire winners.Continue reading