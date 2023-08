Why These 2 Tech Stocks Are Leading Markets Higher Monday

The stock market has given back a bit of ground in August, as investors have taken a pause from the huge bullish bounce that carried major benchmarks sharply higher in the first half of the year. Plenty of worries remain to weigh on investor sentiment, but in general, people seem to have a more upbeat view of what the future will bring in the long run, and that has thus far prevented the August pullback from being more than just a normal correction.Moreover, some positive news helped stock markets open the new week higher on Monday morning. Gains were modest, but a pair of tech stocks helped to make investors more optimistic. Here's a look at why Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and VMware (NYSE: VMW) are contributing to the market's gains early Monday.Palo Alto Networks stock climbed 12% just after the open on Monday morning. Most companies don't release their financial reports on a Friday afternoon, but Palo Alto did, and its results had investors talking about the cybersecurity company throughout the weekend.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel