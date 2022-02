Why These 2 Top Restaurant Stocks Are Leaning Heavily on Technology

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on restaurants, as local restrictions forced many to temporarily shut their doors during the height of the pandemic. Those with a digital presence were still able to serve their customers. As a result, they have not only survived but thrived while some competitors were forced to permanently close. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), two top restaurant stocks, are using technology to separate themselves from the rest of the industry. Let's take a closer look at what makes these businesses stand out in what has been a difficult operating environment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading