|
14.09.2023 20:35:00
Why These 3 Marijuana Stocks Rocketed Higher This Week
Canadian marijuana stocks have been on fire this week. Speaking to this point, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its shares soar by 88% through the first three and a half days of trading this week, while Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) managed a 17.5% and 19.2% gain, respectively, over this same period, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.These impressive increases contrast with the modest 1.22% rise of the S&P 500 index over the same period. Furthermore, Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group, and SNDL had all suffered significant losses in the past 12 months before this week's sudden reversal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!