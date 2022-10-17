Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized.Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.Despite a seemingly bad inflation report last week, stocks jumped, and that rally continued Monday as investors appeared to come to grips with the rapidly rising interest rate environment.Continue reading