Why These Big-Time Investors Own T-Mobile

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a roster of major investors that may surprise you. First, the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, holds 5.2 million shares of T-Mobile inside his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire's stake represents less than 1% of T-Mobile's outstanding shares, but it has backing from one of the world's most legendary investors.Japanese holding company Softbank owns about 61 million T-Mobile shares, or 5% of the company. The investment originated from Softbank's 2013 merger with Sprint, which later merged with T-Mobile in 2020. Later in 2021, Softbank sold most of its shares to Deutsche Telekom but retained its 5% allocation.The deal made Deutsche T-Mobile's largest owner, with 48.4% of its outstanding shares. Though Deutsche holds fewer than half of T-Mobile's shares, it has majority voting power due to the voting agreement it has with Softbank as a result of the share sale. So, what do these heavyweights see in T-Mobile?