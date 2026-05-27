Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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27.05.2026 16:30:00
Why These Semiconductor Stocks Could Surge 50% in the Next 12 Months
The market loves growth, and two of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure names with the biggest growth opportunities still ahead are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). That's why both semiconductor stocks have the potential for 50% or more upside over the next year.Right now, AI infrastructure spending is booming, with the five largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) alone expected to spend $700 billion this year building out data center capacity. At the same time, there are clear shifts in the market set to benefit both AMD and Broadcom. That's why these are the two top stocks to own moving forward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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